FESCO Issues Power Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for April 29.

According to schedule, supply of electricity will remain suspended from 8a.m. to 1 p.m.

from Roshanwala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Sasuha, Ilyas Garden, Miyani and PESSI. Jewen Shah feeder will remain closed from 8a.m. to 2 p.m. and Shams Mills feeder from 8a.m. to 11 a.m.

The power will also remain outage from 8a.m. to 11 a.m. from Ihsan Yousuf textiles, Ishaq, Pride mills, Nagra mills, HH mills and Fesco-IV feeders.

