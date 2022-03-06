Fesco issues power shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Sultan Nagar, Darul Ehsan and Rasool Pur feeders emanating from 132-kV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m to 1:30 p.

m while all feeders originating from 132-kV Gohar Textile grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m to 1 p.m on Monday (March 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders emanating from 132-kV MTM and JK Tech grid stations, VAC-1, Garment City, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global Enterprises, Tricon, Chawla Spinning, Bahmani Wala, Sumaira Fabrics, Ahmad Jamal and Shahkot Road feeders originating from 132-kV VAC grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m to 3 p.m on March 07, 2022.