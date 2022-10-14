Fesco issues power shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shut down programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Khayaban Garden feeders linked with 132-kV University grid station, Muslim Town, Abu Bakar Block and Noor Pur feeders attached with 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm while Jhang Road feeder connected with 132-kV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday (October 16, 2022).