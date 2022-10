Fesco issues power shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shut down programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Chaudhary Wala, FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Exports and Sabboana feeders linked with 132-kV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 1 pm while Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent board, DTM, Ghausia Abad, University Town, Noor Pur, Kailash, Azhar Corporation, FDA-6, Shafi Dyeing, Abu Bakar Block and Al-Hamra Fabrics feeders connected with 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station, Faisal, Khayaban Garden, new Rehmat Town and Cres Tex-II feeders attached with 132-kV University grid station, Gulberg, Tahir Pura, NIAB, Gardana, Kausar Abad, Judgewala, Al-Rehman, Gulfishan and PAF feeders originating from 132-kVJhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 12 noon on Thursday (October 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Risala Road, Gulshan-e-Hayat and Al-Rehman feeders linked with 132-kV Jhang Road grid station, Amin Pur City feeder connected with 132-kV Aminpur grid station, Qadir Abad feeder attached with 132-kV Narwala Road grid station, Al-Barkat feeder originating from 220-kV Sammundri Road grid, City, Sharif Abad and Garh feeders linked with 132-kV Sammundri grid station, Imam Bargah Road feeder connected with 132-kV Factory Area grid station, Millat Town and 7-JB feeders attached with 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station, Raja Road feeder originating from 132-kV Tariq Abad grid station, Mansooran feeder linked with 132-kV Industrial Estate grid station, Manzoor Park and Abdullah Pur feeders connected with 132-kV Old Thermal grid station, SOS Village feeder attached with 132-kV Nishatabad grid station, Maddoana feeder originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, new Dana Abad feeder linked with 132-kV Jaranwala grid station, F-5 feeder connected with Bandala grid station, Dawar feeder attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Meenara feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Al-Bahadur feeder linked with 132-kV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Ravi feeder connected with 132-kV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sangara feeder originating from 132-kV Lalian grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeder linked with 132-kV Barana grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed feeder connected with 132-kV Thikriwala grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder attached with 132-kV Chenab Nagar grid station, Khalid, Aslam Shaheed and Lasoori feeders originating from 32-kV Mureedwala grid station, City, Mongi Road, Jhang Road and Dawakhari feeders linked with 132-kV Gojra grid station and Gojra Mor feeder connected with 132-kV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon whereas Peoples (Sharif Abad and Salooni Jhal feeders attached with 132-kV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 9 am to 2 pm on October 20, 2022.