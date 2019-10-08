UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Power Shutdown Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:22 PM

The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on account of necessary repair and maintenance work on October 9-10

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) The power supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on account of necessary repair and maintenance work on October 9-10.

According to the schedule issued by XEN Operation FESCO 1st division, the power will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The electricity will shutdown from 11 KV feeder, Downstream 11 KV Ludaywala feeder and Walayat Shah feeder of 126 SB from 132 KV grid station on October 9.

The electric supply would also reamain suspended on October 10 (Thursday) from 11 kv feeder of Chakian and 11 kv feeder Asianwala of 132 kv grid station Sargodha-II from 9am to 1 pm.

