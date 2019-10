FESCO issues power shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Akalwala, Alhar, Dilam, Civil Line and City TTS feeders emanating from 132-KV Toba Tek Singh grid station and Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Muslim Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, new Khurdpur, Aminpur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Malari, Lal Shah, City, Kathoor, Saeed Abad-1, Shalimar and Toba Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Sultan Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, College Road, Miani and Muzaffar Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gaushala feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Katarian, Pindi and City feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khuda Yar and MKN City feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Garh Fateh Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shahgrid station, Lasoori feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Garh feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Ziyarat feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, GM Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Raja Chowk and Jalal Street feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Lathianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Farooq Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mangoana and Minara feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Kamal Abad, Sheikh Colony, Bakkar Mandi, Ali Housing, Gulfishan and NIAB-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Hindoana, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Aasian, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid, City, Usman Abad, Iqbal Rice Mills, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Maliya, Jani Shah, Shah Burhan, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab and Jhumra Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m.

on Monday (October 21).

Similarly, power supply from Badshahi Masjid, Tube Well and WASA feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. whereas Rajoa, Chenab Nagar, Jhok Maliya, Jhang Road, Aasian, Faisalabad Road, Lahore Road and Dawar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will observe load shedding from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on October 21.

Meanwhile, power supply from Gulbehar Colony, Babar Chowk, Citiana Road, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, PGSHFA Four, Zamzam, Garden Colony, Fateh Textile, Khiyaban Garden, Harianwala, Makkah City, T&N and Khannuana feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will also remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday (October 21, 2019).