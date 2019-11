FESCO issues power shutdown schedule for month of Dec

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance during the month of December from various 132 grid stations and 11kv feeders from 9 am to 1pm.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance during the month of December from various 132 grid stations and 11kv feeders from 9 am to 1pm.

According to schedule issued by the XEN (Operation) FESCO 1st division Sargodha, the electric supply would be suspended on December 3rd from 132 kv grid station City Sargodha for 11 kv Urban area and Rural feeders and 132 kv grid station Kirana for 11 kv feeder pull-111 and 132 kv grid station Sargodha city for 11kv Silki feeder and 220 kv grid station Luday wala for 11 kv feeder Wegowal on December 4.

The electricity would be suspended on Dec 5 from 11kv feeder Madian colony feeder from 132 kv grid Sargodha city, Dec, 6 from 11 kv feeder Awan abad of chak 126-SB grid, 11kv Urban area feeder, rural feeder of 132 kv grid city and Pull 111 feeder of 132 kv Kirana grid on Dec, 10.

The electricity to be suspended from 11 kv Silki feeder of 132 kv grid City Sargodha and 11kv feeder wegowal of 132 kv grid Ludaywala on Dec 11, 11kv madina colony feeder on Dec 12, 11kv feeder of New awan abad on Dec 13, 11kv Urban area and rural feeders and 11kv pull 111 on Dec 17, 11kv silki feeder and 11 kv wegowal of 220 kv grid luday wala on Dec 18.

11kv Madian colony feeder on Dec 19, New Awan abad feeder on Dec 20, urban area feeder, rural feeder and pull 111 feeder on Dec 24, Silki feeder and Wegowal feeder on Dec 25, 11kv feeder of Madina colony on Dec 26 and 11kv feeder new Awan abad on Dec 27 and 11kv urban area, rural feeders of 132 grid city on Dec 31.