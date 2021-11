FESCO Issues power shutdown schedule for Sargodha

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Tuesday issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Tuesday issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines in Sargodha.

According to the schedule, on Nov 21, power supply from 11 kV feeders Hydrabad, Muqame Hayyat, Karkhana bazaar, downstream, Sulemanpura, Kutchehry bazaar, Hilal-e-Ahmer, Remount depot, Eidgah road, Charnali, Madina Colony, Circuit House,Tariqabad, PAF Shaheen, Patha Mandi road, Rural, DHQ, Silk branch, Urban Area, Istaqlalabad, Fatima Jinnah Colony, Water supply road, CMH feeders from 132-KV grid station Sargodha city will remain suspended from 08:30 am to 1:00 pm.

While, Barana, Mangowana, Thatibala Raja, Panjawala, Sillanwali, Norang, Shaheenabad, Pepal Bhata, Muhammad Wala, Chananpura 11 kV feeders originating from 132-kV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 9.

30 a.m. to 03:00 p.m on Nov 24.

Similarly, Dharema, Wagowal, Bhalwal road, Grid colony 11KV feeders originating from 220-kV New Ludywala grid station will remain suspended from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm.

Meanwhile, on Nov 28, Ludaywala, Ajnala road, Alqalam flour mill, Chakiyan, Muslim bazaar, Gilwala, Sunflow, Iqbal colony, Islampura,Mueen Industries,Qurtaba town,Qazi town 11 KV feeders originating from 132-KV Ludywala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.