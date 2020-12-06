UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Power Shutdown Schedule In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

FESCO issues power shutdown schedule in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, on December 9; power supply from 11 KV feeders Mitha Tiwana, Mahaar, Mangowal, PK Mill, Satellite Town, Qabli gate, Habib Jute Mill and Saat Shahani feeder from 132-KV Johrabad grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm while Jail road, Astana Fazal from 11 KV feeders originating from 132-KV Krana hill grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p. m on December 9.

Similarly, on December10 Watoo Jabbim, Hamoka, Sundaraal, Sargodha road, Katha road, Fawara chowk, Pini Qawara, Police lines 11 KV feeders from 132-KV Johrabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On December 13, electricity supply from Canal Park, University road, PAF, Krana hill, Khiyaban-e-Naveed, railway road,Jamia Masjid feeders originating from 132-KV Krana grid station from 9 a.

m. to 5 p.m.

Whereas, Bherwal,Hamber,Jasowal,Bhabra,Bucha Kalan,Mela,Takhat Hazara,Mid Ranjha,Pindmiko 11 KV feeders from 66-KV Bhabhra grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm on December 14.

Similarly, Kot Sultan,Sargodha road,Nooray wala,Kot Ameer,Shah Jivna,Textile Mill,Kot Essa,Rasul pur,Keriwala,Doshera,Kot Khan,Sheikahn,Sohbaga,Kalara,Pir Kot, Hassan, Sahiwal, Ghazni, Farooka, Vijh, Lakhiwal, Mochiwal,Radhan of 11 KV feeders originating from 132-KV Bhamb grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m on Dec 15.

Meanwhile, on December 16, power supply from Bhera, NTM, Devwal, Saat Ghirah,Purana, Qudratabad,Bhawal industrial state 11 KV feeders from 132-KV Bhalwal grid station will remain suspended from 9 amto 12:30 pm.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Police Electricity Jail Company Road Ghazni Astana Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal December Sunday Textile Mosque From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

2 hours ago

Rescued ‘Al Bahiyah’ whale shark successfully ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.