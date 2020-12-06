FESCO issues power shutdown schedule in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, on December 9; power supply from 11 KV feeders Mitha Tiwana, Mahaar, Mangowal, PK Mill, Satellite Town, Qabli gate, Habib Jute Mill and Saat Shahani feeder from 132-KV Johrabad grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm while Jail road, Astana Fazal from 11 KV feeders originating from 132-KV Krana hill grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p. m on December 9.

Similarly, on December10 Watoo Jabbim, Hamoka, Sundaraal, Sargodha road, Katha road, Fawara chowk, Pini Qawara, Police lines 11 KV feeders from 132-KV Johrabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On December 13, electricity supply from Canal Park, University road, PAF, Krana hill, Khiyaban-e-Naveed, railway road,Jamia Masjid feeders originating from 132-KV Krana grid station from 9 a.

m. to 5 p.m.

Whereas, Bherwal,Hamber,Jasowal,Bhabra,Bucha Kalan,Mela,Takhat Hazara,Mid Ranjha,Pindmiko 11 KV feeders from 66-KV Bhabhra grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm on December 14.

Similarly, Kot Sultan,Sargodha road,Nooray wala,Kot Ameer,Shah Jivna,Textile Mill,Kot Essa,Rasul pur,Keriwala,Doshera,Kot Khan,Sheikahn,Sohbaga,Kalara,Pir Kot, Hassan, Sahiwal, Ghazni, Farooka, Vijh, Lakhiwal, Mochiwal,Radhan of 11 KV feeders originating from 132-KV Bhamb grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m on Dec 15.

Meanwhile, on December 16, power supply from Bhera, NTM, Devwal, Saat Ghirah,Purana, Qudratabad,Bhawal industrial state 11 KV feeders from 132-KV Bhalwal grid station will remain suspended from 9 amto 12:30 pm.