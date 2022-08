Fesco issues power suspension schedule

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from 7-JB, Usman Town, Rasheed Usman, CTM, Sitara, Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, Sandal, Sargodha Road, Dry Port, Samana and Ali Town feeders emanating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m to 10 p.m while Rehmay Shah, Alam Shah and Jungle Sarkar feeders originating from 132-kV Tandlianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m to 10 a.m on Tuesday (August 23).

Similarly, electricity supply from Amin Pur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Siddhupura feeders emanating from 132-kV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.

m to 11:30 a.m whereas Ramdewali, Samana, Azhar Corporation, BL Industrial, Al-Hamra and Millat Town feeders originating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station, Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders emanating from 132-kV Steam Power grid station, new Interloop, Interloop-5, MSC Textile, MKB, Five Star Foods, HAR Textile, MJ Gohar and Phalahi Wala feeders originating from 132-kV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m to 12 noon on August 23, 2022.