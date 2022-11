Fesco issues power suspension schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Painsara Road, Hamza board Mills, Gohar Industrial Mills, Mongi Road, Toba Road, Pirwal, Bashir Abad Road, Maqbool Pur, Dawakhari, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony, Malari, City, Mochiwala Road, Mureedwala Road, Eid Gah Road, Railway Road, Jhang Road, Shalimar, Kathoor, Gulberg, Lal Shah, Scarp, Hasan Limited and Ramzan Shaheed feeders originating from 132-kV Gojra grid station and all feeders linked with 66-kV Ashiyana grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm while Gugera, Bucheki Road, Buchiana Road, new Awagat, Alipur Bungalow, Arkana and Waseer feeders attached with 132-kV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon on Monday (November 07, 2022).