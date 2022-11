Fesco issues power suspension schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Peoples (Sharif Abad) and Salooni Jhal feeders linked with 132-kV Sammundri grid station, Kotla, Mureedwala, Torianwala, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan) and Darya Bal feeders attached with 132-kV Mureedwala grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder connected with 132-kV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Rasoolpura and Rehmat Town feeders originating from 132-kV University grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm while DHQ Chiniot, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hindoana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Badshahi Masjid, Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 2 pm on Wednesday (November 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders attached with 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm whereas Bismillah Pur, Imam Bargah Road, Rehmania Town and College Road feeders connected with 132-kV Factory Area grid station, Marzi Pura feeder originating from 132-kV Narwala Road grid station, Jalal Abad and Sharif Abad feeders linked with 132-kV Sammundri grid station, Bungalow feeder attached with 132-kV Mureedwala grid station, Ravi and Kallar Wala feeders connected with 132-kV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder originating from 132-kV Mamonkanjan grid station, Raja Road feeder linked with 132-kV Tariq Abad grid station, Quran academy Road feeder attached with 132-kV Steam Power grid station, Satiana Village feeder connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Pakka Dalla feeder originating from 132-kV Chak Jhumra grid station, F-5 feeder linked with 132-kV Bandala grid station, Taja Beerwala and Minara feeders attached with 132-kV Bhowana grid station, College Road feeder connected with 132-kV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Shehbaz Pur, Khurdpur, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Parokianwala, Elyas, Siddique Abad, Masha Allah and Tauseef Enterprises feeders originating from 132-kV Narwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon on November 09.

Meanwhile, electricity supply from Ghausia Colony, Khuda Yar, Al-Awwal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders linked with 132-kV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahud Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallar Wala feeders attached with 132-kV Manjhala Bagh grid station will also remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday (November 09, 2022).