FESCO Issues Recovery Notices To Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 09:18 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued final notices to its defaulters for recovery of dues worth Rs1.278 billion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued final notices to its defaulters for recovery of dues worth Rs1.278 billion.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that on the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed, a vigorous recovery campaign was launched under the supervision of General Manager Operations Itrat Hussain.

In this connection, special teams have deployed in FESCO region for recovery of 100 percent arrears from 8 districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

FESCO spokesman appealed the defaulters to immediate ensure payment of their current electricity bills along with dues as soon as possible, otherwise they would have to face detachment of electricity connections without any further notice.

He said that recovery teams were directed to detach the electricity connections of the defaulters if they were reluctant to deposit FESCO dues.

Later, their electricity supply would be restored after full payment of FESCO arrears, he added.

