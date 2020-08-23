FESCO issues safety instructions

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has asked the people to adopt precautionary and safety measures to avert from any untoward incident during rains.

FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that chances of short-circuiting increase during rainy days.

Hence, the people should especially focus and implement on instructions issued by the company for their safety.

He said that metallic wire should not be used for cloth drying as it a good conductor for electricity.

He advised to use three-pin shoe for using electric iron, washing machine, refrigerator, water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before using.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures.

In case any emergency people should immediately inform nearest FESCO Customer Service Center, Sub Divisional Office, emergency No.118 or toll free number 0800-66554, FESCO spokesman added.