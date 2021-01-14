UrduPoint.com
Fesco Issues Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Malari and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm while Bismillah Megna, Saboana and UET feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 3 pm on Friday (January 15).

