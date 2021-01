FESCO issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Marzi Pura, Raza Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road and GM Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m.

to 3:30 p.m. while Jail Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday (January 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bakkar Mandi feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar, S-II, Kararwala, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Alasto, Borstal Jail, Edan Valley,Nazeer Shaheed and Gulab feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, T&T PakistanLimited, Babar Chowk, al-Raheem Valley new Khannuana, Garden Colony, Gulbahar Colony, Fateh Textile, Zamzam, Hariyanwala and Sitiana Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Madina Town feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Depot Bazaar feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Scarp Colony, Naithary Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas Bahaduraywala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Imam Bargah feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khiyaban Green feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Civil Line, Manzoor Park and Tariq Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, new Dry Port feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, new Civil Line feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, CTM feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Lalian City feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bukharian feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gulberg, Mochiwala Road and Toba Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Barala and Arkana feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station and Lal Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 26, 2021.