Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Industrial Estate-III, Aftab Processing, Sitara Sapna, Lasani Town, PMC, WASA and Riazul Jannah feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Kalash, Millat Town, Motorway City, Samana, Sargodha Spinning, Azhar Coproration, Ramdewali, Nawaz Town and BL Industrial feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. while Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, MSC Textile feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Lalian City feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Barnala feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Taja Beerwala and Jame Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Thikriwala and Bhola Pir feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Gulshan Colony feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Qadir Abad, Marzi Pura, Faiz Abad and Shehbaz Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Muhammad Pura, ABC Road and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Katarian, Tandlianwala City, Alam Shah and Sammundri Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Rasiyana and Sain Wazeer Ali feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Mureedwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah and al-Awwal feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sarfraz Colony and Gate Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV City (GIC) grid station, Ahmad Nagar and Sohail Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and al-Barkat feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 1 pm on Monday (February 08).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muslim Colony, College Road, new Riaz Abad, new Chenab Nagar and new Factory Area feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Dawar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Maqbool Pur, Dawakhari, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony, Malari, City, Mochiwala Road and Mureedwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Bakkar Mandi, Lakkar Mandi, Liaqat Abad, Gulfishan, ABC Road and Gulshan-e-Hayat feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Hajwairi Park, Depot Bazaar, Haq Bahoo, Islamia Park, Sant Singh, Nishat Mill-1, Manzoor Park, Gulistan and Raja Road feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe load shedding from 9am to 2 pm on February 08.

Meanwhile, power supply from Katchery Road, islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders emanating from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while all feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid station except Ujala and Sugar Mill feeders will observe 40-50 megawatt load managed from 8 am to 7 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, all feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road, Agriculture, Chiniot Road and Small Industrial Estate grid stations will also observe 30-40 megawatt load shedding from 8am to 8pm on February 8.