FESCO issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Imam Bargah Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, BL Industrial and Millat Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Taj Colony feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Liaqat Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, College Road, Barala, Rodala and new Awagat feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ali Abad and Sitiana Village feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Khannuana and Minara feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Ziyarat feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Beeranwala, Jhang Road and Chenab Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Din Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Kathoor feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Shadman feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Ramdewali feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (February 23).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jamia Abad and Taja Beerwala feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Gulberg and Bashir Abad Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Saeed Abad-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Mochiwala Road, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Maqbool Pur, Hamza board and Jhang Road feeders from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 23.

Meanwhile, power supply from Saeed Colony and Mansoorabad feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermalgrid station, Mannanwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Makkoana feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (February 23, 2021).