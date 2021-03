FESCO issues shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Jandanwala, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Bibi Jan, Johal, al-Zamin feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station and Hajwairi Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Amin Pur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Siddhupura feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday (March 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Naradada feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Ghausia Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Kanjwani and Sugar Mill feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Sohal feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Muhammad Pura, Elyas Park and ABC Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, GM Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Raja Chowk, Jalal Street and Gulshan Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Rasool Park and Farooq Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Hamdard and Bhaiwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Borstal Jail and Edan Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, islam Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Chiniot Road feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Pindi Sheikh Musa and Taya Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Kareem Town and Maqbool Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Miani feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Maan Pur feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Zulfiqar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Katarian feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station and Lasoori feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 15.

Meanwhile, power supply from all feeders emanating from 66-KV Shams Mill grid station, Zahid Jee, Asim Mill, Shehbaz Garment and M-tex feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Muslim Colony, College Road, new Chenab Nagar and new Factory Area feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 15.

Likewise, electricity supply from Bagaywala, Bhaiwala, Umar Garden, Yousuf Abad, Gatti, NTU and SOS Village feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Katchery Road, Islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid stations except Ujala Mill and Sugar Mill feeders will observe 20-30 megawatt load shedding from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday (March 15, 2021).