Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Circular Road, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk, Sarfraz Colony, LCM, Data Street, Khan Street and General Hospital feeders emanating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am while Children Hospital, NIAB-2, Sheikh Colony, islam Pura, Jhang Road, Atomic Energy, Sarshmeer and Data feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm on Friday (March 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jandanwala, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm whereas Parokianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station and al-Rehman feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe loadshedding from 7 am to 4 pm on March 26.