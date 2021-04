Fesco issues shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Makkoana, Gulab, S-II, Kararwala, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Jaranwala Road, Nazeer Shaheed and Edan Valley feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Lundianwala, Muneer Shaheed, Namdar, Sufi Di Kothi and al-Awan feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Phalahiwala, Five-Star and MSC Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, Arkana, Ali Pur Bungalow, Gogera, Canal Road, 240 Mor, al-Habib, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road, islam Pura, Rodala, Lahore Road, new Dana Abad, Theraj Shaheed, Barala, Bucheki Road, Waseer and new Awagat feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 am to 2 pm while Crescent Cotton and Jute Mill feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday (April 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Lyallpur Chemical, Canal Road, ATM and Dana Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 am to 1 pm whereas al-Rehman feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road Faisalabad grid station will observe load shedding from 8 am to 5 pm on April 13.

Meanwhile, power supply from Raza Town, Hamdard and Umar Garden feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road, Paradise and Hamdard-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station will also remain suspended from 8 am to 6 pm on Tuesday (April 13).