Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Saboana, Nimra Textile Mills, Ahmad Jamal, Khurarianwala and Gohar Textile Mills feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Chawla, Ahmad Jamal, VAC-1 and Gohar Waving feeders originating from 132-KV Value Addition City (VAC) grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 3 pm on Friday (May 21).