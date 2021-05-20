UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fesco Issues Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Saboana, Nimra Textile Mills, Ahmad Jamal, Khurarianwala and Gohar Textile Mills feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Chawla, Ahmad Jamal, VAC-1 and Gohar Waving feeders originating from 132-KV Value Addition City (VAC) grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 3 pm on Friday (May 21).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Vac May Textile From

Recent Stories

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

5 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

14 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

20 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

20 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

33 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.