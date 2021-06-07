Fesco issues shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Kamal and Noorwalay feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm while Cardiology-1 and DHQ feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (June 08).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bagaywala, SOS Village and Umar Garden feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm whereas Rasiyana feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Central Jail, Muslim Bazaar, Watta Khail, Gulmairi and Balo Khail feeders emanating from 132-KV Mianwali grid station, Yaro Khail, Dullaywali and Khawaja Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Shehbaz Khail grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 12 noon on June 08.

Meanwhile, power supply from Chenab Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm while Daleeli Wala feeder emanating from 66-KV Musa Khail grid station, Mamonkanjan, Darya Bal, Mureedwala, Kotla and Bungalow feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 1 pm on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from SS Road, Hajvairi Park, Yasrab, Manzoor Park, Civil Line, Farooq Abad, Abdullah Pur, Nishat Mill, Fateh Abad, Pepsi and Cardiology feeders emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station, new Chenab Nagar, Pathan Kot, new Riaz Abad and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Amin Pur City and Jamia Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, VAC-1, Garments City, Chawla Enterprises, Sumaira Fabrics and Tricon Beverage feeders originating from 132-KV VAC grid station will also remain suspended from 8 am to 12 noon on June 08.