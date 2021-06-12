UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:04 PM

FESCO issues shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M, AZ Apparel and Rasoolpur feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.

m.

to 10:30 a.m. while Dawakhari feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (June 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bahmani Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Value Addition City gridstation will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13, 2021.

