FESCO Issues Shutdown Notice

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station and Rasool Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m.

while all feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore gridstations excluding Ujala and Sugar Mills feeders will observe 20-30 megawatt loadshedding from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday (June 20, 2021).

More Stories From Pakistan

