FESCO Issues Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:25 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola and Karas Paint feederslinked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid stationwill remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday (August 20, 2021).

