FESCO issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mominabad, Gaushala, Sir Syed Town, Tata Bazaar and Rehmania Town feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday (August 21, 2021).