FESCO Issues Shutdown Notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Bagaywala and Umar Garden feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Fakhar Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Pakka Anna feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station,Global and Sumaira Fabrics feeders from 132-KV Value Addition City (FAC) grid stationwill remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (August 23, 2021).

