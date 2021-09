FESCO issues shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Railway Road, Lal Shah, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Shalimar, Gulberg, Hasan Limited and Scarp feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Lyallpur Chemical, al-Habib, Islampura, Canal Road, ATM, Barala, 240 Morh, Lahore Road and Dana Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m.

to 12:30 noon on Wednesday (September 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mominabad, Gaushala, Sir Syed Town, Jhang Bazaar, Gol Karyana, Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ), Imam Bargah Road, Tata Bazaar and Rehmania Town feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Risala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, CTM, Usman Town, Sargodha Spinning, Ali Town, 7-JB, BL Industrial, Dawood and Usman Rasheed feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Lasani Town feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Katchery Road feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas, Bungala (Hussain Pur), Thikriwala (M-kanjan) and Darya Bal feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Khizra and D-ground feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe loadshedding from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on September 22.

Meanwhile, Zia Town feeder linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Kukrani, Jahania Shah and Boon Sugar Mill feeders originating from66-KV Jahania grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Makkoana feederlinked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (September 22, 2021).