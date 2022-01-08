FESCO issues shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Rodala feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

while Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, AZ Apparel, K&M and Dhanola Industrial feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

on Sunday (January 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders linked with 132-KV Ashiyana gridstation will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on January 09, 2022.