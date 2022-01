FESCO issues shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Ghag, Scarp, Sudh Niaz, Rakh Bhango, Dabb Kalan, Azadpur, Shorkot Road, Sadiq Nehang, Shorkot City and Sultan Bahadur feeders linked with 132-KV Shorkot City grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while al-Awan, Muneer Shaheed and Lundianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (January 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Marzi Pura, Raza Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road, GM Abad, Aminpur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad, Sidhupura, Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Shahbaz Pur, Khurdpur, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Parokianwala, Elyas, Sadiq Abad and Masha Allah feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

whereas Gulberg and Bashir Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, new Factory Area feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Gulistan feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Mughal Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Dry Port feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Gulab feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Pakka Anna feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Muzaffar Colony, Sohail Abad and Fowara Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gaushala, Imam Bargah Road and Momin Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Data, Elyas Park and Kamal Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Thikriwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, College Road and Gogera feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ejaz Town, City and new Jinnah Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Maqbool Road feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed and new Sitiana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Sitiana Road and Makkah City feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Maanpur feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Salooni Jhal feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Jhamra feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Kanjwani feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Bungalow feeder linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, City feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Jabbana feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station and Pipal Bhatta feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on January 13.

Meanwhile, power supply from new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Loona, al-Fareed, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Hussain Abad, Mujtaba Saood feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Dijkot City and new al-Barkat/Gojra Road feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sadhar, Gardana, Jinnah, Air Avenue and Sarshmeer feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

while Naimat Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m.

to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Rodala feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 13, 2022.