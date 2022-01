FESCO issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Dijkot City and new al-Barkat/Gojra Road feeders linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m.

to 2 p.m. while Mochiwala and Painsara Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday (January 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Data Street, Korian Road and College Road feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Garden Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana, Gulberg, Lakkar Mandi and Dhandra feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Qadir Abad, Raza Abad and Marzi Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Saeed Abad, Rasool Pura and Rasheed Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, new Khurd Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, People's Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, al-Barkat feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Hilal Road feeder linked with 132-KV City grid station, Garh feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Dijkot feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Jhamra feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Jamia Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Kallar Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Zulfiqar Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Factory grid station, Quran academy Road, Jhumra Road, Raza Town-1/Chak No.

204 and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, al-Awan feeder emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Sultan Nagar and Scarp-II feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Johal (SEL) feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Aasian and Dawar feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Jhang Road and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Fateh Textile, Makkah City and Sitiana Road feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Hindoana, Aasian, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid, City, Jhumra Road/Raza and DHQ Chiniot feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from Munir Shaheed, Lundianwala, Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid sation, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahud Din and TSML feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

while Shadi Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Loona and al-Fareed feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station and Maan Purfeeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m.

to 9 p.m. on Monday (January 24, 2022).