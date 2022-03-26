FESCO issues shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the schedule, power supply from Jandanwala, new Dry Port, Sajjad Estate, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel, Dhanol Industrial and Burj feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon while Awanwala, Fateh Textile, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Raheem Garden, Zamzam, Kareem Garden, Garden Colony, Makkah City, Gulbahar Colony, Harianwala, Khayaban Green, Sitara Park City, T&N, new Khannuana and PGSHFA-4 feeders originating from132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday(March 27, 2022).