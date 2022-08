FESCO issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Firdous, Lahore Road, Khurarianwala City and Saboana feeders linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Railway Road, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Shalimar, Gulberg, Lal Shah, Scarp and Hasan Limited feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m.

to 12 noon while Super, Milat Road, Rasoolpur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent board, DTM, Ghausia Abad, University Town, Noor Pur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA-6, Shafi Dyeing and Abu Bakar Block feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday (August 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, new Interloop, Interloop-5, MSC Textile, MKB, Five Star food, HAR Textile, MJ Gohar and Phalahi feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspendedfrom 7 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Mochiwala Road feeders emanating from 132-KVGojra grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 30, 2022.