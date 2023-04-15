Fesco issues shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Faisal/Sheikhupura Road,Paradise, Hamdard-1, Zia Town and Raza Town-1/Chak No.204 feeders linked with 132-KV SPSgrid station will remain suspended from 7am to 12 noon on Sunday (April 16).