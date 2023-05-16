UrduPoint.com

Fesco Issues Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 06:44 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from new Sabzi Mandi and Mujtaba Saood feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station and Lakkar Mandi feeder connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm while Time Surmax No.2 and Hayat Chemia No.2 feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC No.2 M-III Industrial City grid station, Zia Town and Mobilink feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday (May 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed, Ahmad Nagar and Kanwan Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon whereas Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Mari (SEL), Bilal Textile, Mema Cotton and Rafi Cotton feeders connected with 132-KV Shahkot grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on May 17.

Meanwhile, power supply from Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 2 pm while Nawab Sher and Riaz Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.582-GB grid station and Theraj Shaheed feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 2 pm on Wednesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from KTM, Arshad Corporation, Mueen Jubilee, Image Textile, MJ Gohar and Socks & Socks feeders connected with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will also remain suspended from 8 amto 11:30 am on May 17.

