FESCO issues shutdown notice for Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Saeed Colony and Hajwairi Park feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Minara and Ahmad Nagar feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Bhaiwala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, new Awagat feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Phalahi feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Jewan Shah feeder linked with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Riaz Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Millat Road, Muslim Town, Millat Town, Sandal and Ghausia Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Gulberg and Bashir Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pakka Anna feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Aminabad feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Shadab feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Soondh feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City Tandlianwala feeder linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station and Kanjwani feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Ismaeel Road, new Civil Line, Taj Colony, Karais Tex, Khiyaban Garden, CTM-II and Punj Pulli feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Lasani Town feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Manzoor Park feeder linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Jhang Road, Painsara Road, Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Dawakhari, Hamza board and Maqbool Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Azhar Corporation, CTM, Ali Town, Samman, FDA City, Noor Pur, Motorway City, BL Industrial, Ramdewali, Samana, Jaguar, Rasool Pur, Kalash, Sargodha Spinning, Super and Nawaz Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Bhowana, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (January 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jail Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala grid station, Usman Town, 7-JB, Dawood, Rasheed Usman, Sargoda Spinning and Sitara feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Jalal Street, General Hospital, Faisal, Ismaeel Road and Iqbal Town feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m.

to 2 p.m. whereas new Factory Area and Muslim Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 19.

Meanwhile, power supply from Tahir Rafiq, Sarfraz, Kashmir Wood, Abdullah Fabrics-II, al-Rehman, WASA, Tayyab Textile, Amad Enterprises, Arain Industry, Jewan Shah, al-Murtaza and National FAST University feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Children Hospital, NIAB, NIAB-II, Sheikh Colony, islam Pura, Jhang Road, Atomic Energy, Sarshmeer, Data, Kamal Abad, Shadab, Gulshan-e-Hayat, ABC Road, Risala Road, Air Avenue, Muhammad Pura, Afghan Abad, Jinnah, Elyas Park, Sabzi Mandi, Dhandra, Bakkar Mandi, Lakkar Mandi, Liaqat Abad, Ali Housing, Khalid Abad, Nazim Abad, Sadhar, Gulberg, Tahir Pura, Naib, Gardana, Kausar Abad, Judge Wala, al-Rehman, Gulfishan and PAF feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Amin Pur City, Jame Abad, Gatti, Khurd Pur, new Langrana, Chiniot Road and 29 Morh feeders linked with 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Bhowana, Mangoana, Khannuana,Anayat Ali Shah and Taja Beerwala feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remainsuspended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).