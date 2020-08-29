FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Ahmad Jamal, Sabboana and Gohar feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Chawla Enterprises feeders emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while FIEDMC and Ghani Hilal feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (September 01, 2020).