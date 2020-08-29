UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:03 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Ahmad Jamal, Sabboana and Gohar feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Chawla Enterprises feeders emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while FIEDMC and Ghani Hilal feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (September 01, 2020).

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company September 2020 From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid briefed on roadmap for leaders ..

6 minutes ago

23 minutes ago

Shelter homes opened for needy people in KP amid s ..

3 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter

3 minutes ago

Turkey's Artillery Drills in Mediterranean to Last ..

3 minutes ago

Tadweer collects over 1.05 million tons of domesti ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.