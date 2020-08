FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Katchery Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Eid Gah Road feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Ali Pur Bungalow, Katchery Road and islam Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Sant Singh Road feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Akbar, Gulab, S-II, Sultani Aslato, Nazeer Shaheed, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala and Borstal Jail feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Amin Pur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and Kareem Town feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 02.