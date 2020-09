FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that power supply from Kallarwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Lahore Road feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Akbar, Gulab, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Jaranwala Road, S-II, Nazeer Shaheed, Sultani Alasto, Kararwala and Borstal Jail feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Bahmani Wala, Global, Gohar Textile Mills, Sadaqat, Tricon and Chawla Enterprises feeders originating from 132-KV Value Addition City, Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station and Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (September 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, Asim Mill, Shehbaz Garments, Bibi Jan and M-Tex feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon whereas Shams Mill feeder originating from 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on September 15, 2020.