FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while D-Ground and National Colony feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (October 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gatti feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Sohal feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Makkah City and Sitiana Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Jalal Street and Saeed Abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Gaushala feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Ahmad Abad, Shehbaz Pur and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, al-Barkat feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, al-Masoom, Dosha, Waris Pura, College Road and City Sammundri feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Garh and Gojra Road (Naradada) feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Darya Bal and Torian Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, D-Ground feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, City Tandlianwala, Rehmay Shah and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Jhang Road, Judgewala and al-Rehman feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Khuda Yar feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Taja Beerwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Rodala feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Beeranwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, al-Mehmood feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M, new Dry Port, Sajjad Estate and City Housing feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on October 05.

Meanwhile, power supply from College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Ghazi Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Hajvairi Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Ashraf Abad, Misaqul Mall and Chenab Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas MKB, MSC, Phalahi Wala, Interloop, Noor Fatima, Rehman Megna, HAR Textile, Kamal Limited, Five Star Foods,Gourmet, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics, Five Star, KTTM, Arshad Corporation, Mueen Jubilee and Image Garment feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe load sheddingfrom 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on October 05 (Monday).