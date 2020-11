FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity line

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awwal, Bangla and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahud Din, Ravi, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani, Zafar Chowk and Kararwala feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station and all feeders emanating from 132-KV Ibraheem Fiber grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while ZTM, Jhumra City, Sandal, Noorwaly, Sadaqat Kamal, VAC and Scarp-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday (November 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Awan feeder emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ziyarat feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi and Nazeer Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Jassoana Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Scarp, Mureedwala Road and Bashir Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor feeders originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Circular Road and Katchery Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Gulistan feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Noorpur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Chenab Nagar and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Anayat Ali Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas D-Ground feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Rafhan, Susan Road and Pepsi feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Marafco, Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor City, National Silk Mills and new Madina Town feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on November 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from Mughal Pura and Sandal feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Abdullah Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Langar Makhdoom and Wallah feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sadhar, Dhandra, PAF, Gardana, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, Sabzi Mandi, Data, Jinnah, islam Pura, Tahir Pura, NIAB-2, Kausar Abad and Sarshmeer feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Nawanban Wala, Pepsi, Samanabad, Muzaffar Colony, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital and Nisar Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (November 24).

Likewise, 20-30 megawatt electricity supply from all feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Naya Lahore grid stations will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. whereas all feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian, Chenab Nagar, Kamal Pur, Chak No.126-SB, Chiniot Indus, Millat Road, Khadim Steel, Treat, FIEDMC, Sargodha-II, Pathan Kot, Barana and Karana Hill grid stations will observe 40-50 megawatt load managements from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 24.