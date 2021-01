FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Riaz Abad, Langar Makhdoom, Ahmad Nagar, Lalian, Owais Qarni Mill, Noor Shaheed, Chunni Rehan, Sanghra, Wallah, Kanwanwala and Jabbuana feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana, Mangoana, Thathi Bala Raja, Punjaywala, Sillanwali, Norag, Shaheen Abad, Pipal Bhatta, Muhammad Wala and Channan Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (January 11, 2021).