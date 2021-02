FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to program issued by the company, power supply from Gardana feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Nisar Colony feeder originating from 132-kV Sammundri Road grid station, Theraj Shaheed and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station and Hindoana feeder emanating from 132-kV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while PAF, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer, Sabzi Mandi and Dhandra feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.

m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (February 17).

Likewise, electricity supply from Barnala, Jhumra City, Parco and Sultan Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sitiana Road feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and Wapda City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m to 2 p.m, whereas Crescent Cotton, Jute Mill, 240 Mor, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Kutchery Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders originating from 10 a.m to 2 p.m on February 17.