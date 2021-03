FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Makkah City, Zamzam, Harianwala, Gulbehar, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Fateh Textile, Raheem, Valley, new Khannuana, T&N Pakistan Limited, Kareem Garden, Garden Colony, A-4-PGSHF and Awan Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Chishtia Park, Ahmad Nagar, Barkat Pura, Falko Textile and Niamoana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday (April 01).

Similarly, Mahni Shareef, Ali Abad, Millat, Bagh, Riwaz, Rail Bazaar, College Road, Block Shah, Maddoki, Maghiyana, Civil Line, Jhang City, Ayub Chowk, Karyana, Satellite Town, Ghazi Shah, Supreme Gum, Gojra Road, Ujala, Sugar Mills, Imran Shaheed, DHQ Express and Marzi Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang City grid station, Faiz Abad, Railway Road, Chenab College, Pakkaywala, Iqbal Sons Flour Mills, Mochiwala, Ashraf Shaheed, Bajjoana, Kot Sai Singh and Iftikhar Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang-II grid station, Pakhera Sultan, Sherabad, Satiana, Naseer Abad, Makhiyana and Shabbir Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Khewa grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 11 a.m. whereas Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Parco, Kamal and Faisalabad Steel feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 01, 2021.