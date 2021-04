FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Sunday, power supply from new Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Season, Korian Road, Nawaban Wala, Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura Road, Falko Textile, Chishtia Park and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Ehsan Yousuf Textile, Ishaq, Johal, Pride Mill, Nagra Mill, HH Mill, Ziyarat and FESCO-4 feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (April 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ali Town and CTM feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Muslim Colony, College Road and new Chenab Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding 10 a.

m. to 4 p.m. on April 05.

Meanwhile, power supply from Barnala, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Parco, Kamal, Faisalabad Steel and Sultan Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bibi Jan, al-Zamin, Faisal Spinning, Habib Haseeb and Asim Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Makkah City, Zamzam, Harianwala, Gulbehar, Babar Chowk, new Khannuana, T&N Pakistan Limited, Sitiana Road, Fateh Textile, Raheem Valley, Kareem Garden, Garden Colony, A-4-PGSHF and Awan Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Barkat Pura and Niamoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Ali Pur Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Fakhar Abad, Farooq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday (April 05, 2021).