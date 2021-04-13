UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:28 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday (April 14, 2021).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road April From FESCO

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

7 minutes ago

Protests Against Fatal Shooting of Black Man in US ..

10 minutes ago

Woman's decomposed body found in Takhtbhai

10 minutes ago

PNCA announce results of talent hunt contest

15 minutes ago

Pakistani envoy Munir Akram wishes community membe ..

15 minutes ago

Security Forces gun down active TTP terrorist in L ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.