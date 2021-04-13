FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday (April 14, 2021).