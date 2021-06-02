FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Riazul Jannah and Mansooran feeders emanating from 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station and Rasool Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (June 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rasiyana feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Canal Road feeder originating from 66-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon whereas Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 05.

Meanwhile, power supply from Bahaduray Wala and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (June 05, 2021).