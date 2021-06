FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. while City Sammundri, Saloni Jhal, 466 Road, Garh Road, Farooq, Fareed, Naradada, Sharif Abad, Dijkot Road, Sain Wazir Ali, Jalal Abad, Katchery Bazaar and Rasiyana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (June 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Arzo, Chaudhary Wala and Best Export feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Fakhar Abad, Wapda City, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Cardiology-1 and DHQ feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Baranala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Burj feeder emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. whereas Air Avenue, PAF, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 30.