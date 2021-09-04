FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Naimat Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

while Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Rasool Pur and Millat Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Meeranwala, Bahaduraywala, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi and SPS feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Katchery Road, Momin Abad, Gaushala, Sir Syed, Tata Bazaar, Rehmania Town, Jhang Bazaar, Gol Karyana, Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) and Imam Bargah Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Risala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road, Cardiology feeder emanating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, DHQ and Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Quran academy Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Marafco feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday,September 5.