UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:47 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Naimat Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

while Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Rasool Pur and Millat Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Meeranwala, Bahaduraywala, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi and SPS feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Katchery Road, Momin Abad, Gaushala, Sir Syed, Tata Bazaar, Rehmania Town, Jhang Bazaar, Gol Karyana, Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) and Imam Bargah Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Risala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road, Cardiology feeder emanating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, DHQ and Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Quran academy Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Marafco feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday,September 5.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot Jhang Jaranwala September Sunday From Tata FESCO Muharram P

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Britain reaffirm resolve to upgrade rela ..

Pakistan, Britain reaffirm resolve to upgrade relationship

47 seconds ago
 EU to launch first-ever business forum in Islamaba ..

EU to launch first-ever business forum in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Rossotrudnichestvo Head Hopes Afghanistan Will Hav ..

Rossotrudnichestvo Head Hopes Afghanistan Will Have More Predictable Regime Unde ..

20 minutes ago
 Cricket Association squads for 2021-22 season anno ..

Cricket Association squads for 2021-22 season announced

25 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Took Control of Strategically Importan ..

Taliban Say Took Control of Strategically Important Area of Defiant Panjshir Pro ..

22 minutes ago
 COAS assures army's support, commitment to Kashmir ..

COAS assures army's support, commitment to Kashmir cause

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.